Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $311,000 Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 62.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 101.1% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

SCHB stock opened at $43.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.97. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.