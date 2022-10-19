Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stake Lowered by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,755 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CRM opened at $153.53 on Wednesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.59 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $153.53 billion, a PE ratio of 284.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.56.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total transaction of $339,273.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,079,393.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total transaction of $339,273.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,079,393.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $144,759.93. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,676 shares in the company, valued at $977,166.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,158 shares of company stock valued at $12,199,280. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.21.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

