Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $288,000 Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 530 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $552,948,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58,892.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 481,743 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 153.8% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 745,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $175,928,000 after buying an additional 452,044 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,457,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,580,667,000 after buying an additional 354,211 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 278.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 395,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $233,780,000 after buying an additional 291,089 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,519,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $107,889,338.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 1.4 %

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $524.40 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $488.26 and a 1-year high of $672.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $548.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $551.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $651.63.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

