Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Invests $279,000 in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% in the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE KMB opened at $115.48 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.38.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.79.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

