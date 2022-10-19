Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 3,228 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,228 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,070,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269,191 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 191,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,322,000 after acquiring an additional 21,221 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 189,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,246,000 after acquiring an additional 18,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,004,000 after buying an additional 9,810 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SKYY opened at $60.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.80 and a 200 day moving average of $70.27. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $55.01 and a 52-week high of $119.99.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%.

