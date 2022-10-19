Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 9,956 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 10,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 62,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,044,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 31,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CWB opened at $64.37 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $62.22 and a 52-week high of $89.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.90.

About SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

