Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Trims Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindenwold Advisors grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,761,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 137,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,930,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter worth about $3,584,000.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Helen of Troy Stock Performance

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $100.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.33 and its 200 day moving average is $153.17. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $85.32 and a 1 year high of $256.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $521.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.07 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, CL King dropped their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $282.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.67.

Helen of Troy Profile

(Get Rating)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.