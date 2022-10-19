Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Invests $254,000 in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 51.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 35.5% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $232.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $234.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.74. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $217.12 and a 12 month high of $268.72.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

