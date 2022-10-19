5,433 Shares in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 767.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 453.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $46.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.41. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $56.42.

