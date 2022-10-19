Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $259,000 Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,002 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $46.30 on Wednesday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.01 and a one year high of $49.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.72 and a 200-day moving average of $47.00.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

