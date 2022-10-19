Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,763 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 123.0% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 28.6% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS Health Trading Up 1.2 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVS. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial upped their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.55.

NYSE CVS opened at $91.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.75. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $84.62 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $120.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.77%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

