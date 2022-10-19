iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 121.1% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 686.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1,954.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $122.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.29. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $104.29 and a 52-week high of $164.83.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

