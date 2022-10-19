Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter worth $24,447,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Graco by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,002,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $418,510,000 after acquiring an additional 331,804 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter worth $15,127,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Graco by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 457,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,897,000 after acquiring an additional 201,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Graco by 348.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 239,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 185,726 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,110,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total value of $3,181,040.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,135 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,603.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,110,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Graco Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $63.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.38 and its 200 day moving average is $63.26. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.48 and a 1 year high of $81.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $548.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.49 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Graco to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Graco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Graco Profile

(Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

See Also

