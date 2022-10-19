Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 5,452 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 21,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.06.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE USB opened at $42.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.51. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.