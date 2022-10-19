Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 261 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $830,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,498,672.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $314.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.28.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $215.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.03. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.19 and a twelve month high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.81%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

