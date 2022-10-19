3,694 Shares in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 101.0% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,194,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $591,158,000 after buying an additional 4,118,552 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2,428.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,040,789 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,835,000 after buying an additional 1,960,069 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 20.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,228,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $232,875,000 after buying an additional 554,794 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 13,579.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 465,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,572,000 after buying an additional 461,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 38.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,634,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $117,938,000 after buying an additional 450,136 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $55.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.52. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.99 and a fifty-two week high of $91.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $941.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Trimble in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Trimble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet lowered Trimble from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

In other Trimble news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $285,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,096.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $957,168.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $285,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,096.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,676 shares of company stock worth $1,785,537 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

