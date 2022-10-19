CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQ) Short Interest Update

CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the September 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CENAQ Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CENQ stock opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.06. CENAQ Energy has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $10.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CENAQ Energy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CENQ. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in CENAQ Energy by 29.4% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 85,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 19,351 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in CENAQ Energy by 132.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 648,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 369,073 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CENAQ Energy by 10.0% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 683,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 62,360 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in CENAQ Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 37,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in CENAQ Energy during the first quarter worth $6,000,000. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CENAQ Energy Company Profile

CENAQ Energy Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry in North America.

