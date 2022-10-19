Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the September 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ CATY opened at $43.77 on Wednesday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $37.37 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.13 and its 200 day moving average is $41.21.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 40.69%. The business had revenue of $189.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CATY. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cathay General Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $45,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 86,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,956,902.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 1,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $45,490.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 86,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,956,902.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,136,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,044,570 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 28.0% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 851,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,333,000 after buying an additional 186,354 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,837,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,241,000 after acquiring an additional 34,931 shares in the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 830.5% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 80,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 71,683 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Stories

