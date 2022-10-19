Mizuho Cuts Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Price Target to $12.00

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Mizuho from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.84% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.18.

NYSE HPP opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -56.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.03. Hudson Pacific Properties has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $28.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $251.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.69 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $245,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,020. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Arthur X. Suazo bought 4,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $48,295.17. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,603.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $245,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,020. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 38,930 shares of company stock valued at $461,550. Company insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 76,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 240.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

