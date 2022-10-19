Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Mizuho from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Paramount Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paramount Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Paramount Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Paramount Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.40.

Shares of PGRE opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 334.17 and a beta of 1.19. Paramount Group has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $11.53.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,344,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,420,000 after purchasing an additional 384,166 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Paramount Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,536,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,644,000 after acquiring an additional 137,749 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Paramount Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,296,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,961,000 after acquiring an additional 91,878 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Paramount Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,946,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,301,000 after acquiring an additional 80,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Group in the first quarter worth $23,699,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

