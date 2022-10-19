Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Mizuho from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.76% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Paramount Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paramount Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Paramount Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Paramount Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.40.
Shares of PGRE opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 334.17 and a beta of 1.19. Paramount Group has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $11.53.
Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.
