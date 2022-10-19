Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) PT Lowered to $110.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FIS. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.90.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE FIS opened at $78.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.59, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.85. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $72.37 and a 52 week high of $126.20.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,240 shares of company stock worth $18,934,354 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,013,699 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $152,175,000 after purchasing an additional 634,891 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

See Also

