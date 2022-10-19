SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target Lowered to $48.00 at Mizuho

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Mizuho from $55.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SLG. Truist Financial upgraded SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.77.

SLG stock opened at $39.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $35.77 and a 1 year high of $83.96.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $155.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.74 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 40.01%. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 22.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.6% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 13,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JLP Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 36.6% in the third quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 39,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 53.2% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,941,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,976,000 after buying an additional 674,516 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

