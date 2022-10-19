Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.15% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.07.
Invitation Homes Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $33.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Invitation Homes has a 1 year low of $31.35 and a 1 year high of $45.80.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitation Homes
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 526.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.
About Invitation Homes
Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
