Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.07.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $33.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Invitation Homes has a 1 year low of $31.35 and a 1 year high of $45.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $557.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.52 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 3.66%. As a group, research analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 526.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

About Invitation Homes

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.