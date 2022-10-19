Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Robert W. Baird

Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 203.03% from the stock’s current price.

Ambrx Biopharma Price Performance

Ambrx Biopharma stock opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. Ambrx Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.77.

Institutional Trading of Ambrx Biopharma

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ambrx Biopharma by 0.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,857,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,223,000 after purchasing an additional 32,320 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ambrx Biopharma by 41.0% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 434,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Ambrx Biopharma by 91.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

About Ambrx Biopharma

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

