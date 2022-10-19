Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Cut to $325.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company cut Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $425.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Adobe from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.78.

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $292.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $136.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. Adobe has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $347.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $383.29.

Insider Activity

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,830,451 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Adobe by 232.6% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,800,423 shares of the software company’s stock worth $820,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,101 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,035,586,000 after buying an additional 1,222,654 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $419,981,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 37,795.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 720,772 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 718,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,998,331 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $731,509,000 after buying an additional 677,383 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

