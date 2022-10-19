Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Cut to $325.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.93% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company cut Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $425.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Adobe from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.78.
Adobe Price Performance
NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $292.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $136.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. Adobe has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $347.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $383.29.
Insider Activity
In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,830,451 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Adobe
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Adobe by 232.6% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,800,423 shares of the software company’s stock worth $820,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,101 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,035,586,000 after buying an additional 1,222,654 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $419,981,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 37,795.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 720,772 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 718,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,998,331 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $731,509,000 after buying an additional 677,383 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Adobe
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
