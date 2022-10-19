Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Price Target Cut to $64.00

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on XEL. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.11.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

XEL opened at $61.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.38. Xcel Energy has a 1-year low of $56.89 and a 1-year high of $77.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $490,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Stories

