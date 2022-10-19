Wells Fargo & Company Trims Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Target Price to $30.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 63.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Argus initiated coverage on Carvana in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Carvana from $80.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Carvana from $48.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wedbush lowered Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Carvana from $49.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.30.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $18.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. Carvana has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $309.50.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 115.22% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Carvana by 49.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,100,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,877,000 after buying an additional 6,670,993 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Carvana by 46.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,511,000 after buying an additional 2,325,545 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Carvana by 15.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,901,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,159,000 after buying an additional 1,418,746 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 17.5% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,531,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 33.3% during the first quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

