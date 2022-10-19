Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Cut to Neutral at BTIG Research

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) was downgraded by BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Paramount Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Paramount Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Paramount Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paramount Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

Shares of Paramount Group stock opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 334.17 and a beta of 1.19. Paramount Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average of $7.94.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGRE. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 736,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after acquiring an additional 15,684 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 38.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 45.2% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 442,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 137,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the first quarter valued at $280,000. 59.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

