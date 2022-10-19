SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Given New $84.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 114.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded SL Green Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.77.

NYSE SLG opened at $39.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.41. SL Green Realty has a one year low of $35.77 and a one year high of $83.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.09 and its 200-day moving average is $53.41.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $155.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.74 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 40.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the third quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 1,050.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 104.5% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

