Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) PT Lowered to $28.00

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on COLD. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $23.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -388.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.65. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $22.35 and a one year high of $33.51.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $729.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.40 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 40,846,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932,945 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 5,658,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,764,000 after buying an additional 2,526,069 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,724,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,239,000 after buying an additional 2,034,178 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 207.6% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,540,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,303,000 after buying an additional 1,714,310 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,546,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,412,000 after buying an additional 1,685,692 shares during the period.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

