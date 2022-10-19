Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Short Interest Update

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,030,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the September 15th total of 6,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 903,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days. Approximately 16.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Cal-Maine Foods

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,333,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,468,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,813,000. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $59.61 on Wednesday. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1 year low of $34.95 and a 1 year high of $62.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of -0.13.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $658.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.40 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 13.02%. Cal-Maine Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 102.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This is an increase from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on CALM shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on Cal-Maine Foods to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

