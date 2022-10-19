First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Short Interest Update

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 854,900 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the September 15th total of 902,600 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $55,729.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 173,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,883.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Busey

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BUSE. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Busey during the second quarter worth about $149,174,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,684,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,019,000 after buying an additional 104,955 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,818,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,084,000 after buying an additional 220,093 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 8.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,232,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,980,000 after buying an additional 92,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Busey by 6.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 617,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,103,000 after acquiring an additional 36,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Stock Performance

Shares of First Busey stock opened at $24.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.44. First Busey has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $29.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). First Busey had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $106.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Busey will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

First Busey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of First Busey from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley cut their target price on First Busey from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Busey in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

