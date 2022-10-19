BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) Short Interest Update

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the September 15th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 316,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

BioSig Technologies Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSGM opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average is $0.84. BioSig Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $4.10.

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. BioSig Technologies had a negative net margin of 22,438.64% and a negative return on equity of 253.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioSig Technologies will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Taglich Brothers reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of BioSig Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

In related news, insider Gray Fleming bought 36,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $42,522.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 36,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,522.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 168,202 shares of company stock valued at $176,978. 16.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioSig Technologies by 6.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 345,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 21,618 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in BioSig Technologies by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioSig Technologies by 394.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 68,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development of a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals. Its product PURE EP System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording, and storing of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology procedures.

