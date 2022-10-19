Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the September 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgford Foods

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bridgford Foods stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,652 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Bridgford Foods worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Bridgford Foods alerts:

Bridgford Foods Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BRID opened at $13.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.34 million, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of -0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average is $13.31. Bridgford Foods has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $15.50.

About Bridgford Foods

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgford Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgford Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.