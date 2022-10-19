SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.
SRH Total Return Fund Stock Performance
SRH Total Return Fund stock opened at $11.82 on Wednesday. SRH Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $15.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.93.
SRH Total Return Fund Company Profile
