SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.

SRH Total Return Fund Stock Performance

SRH Total Return Fund stock opened at $11.82 on Wednesday. SRH Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $15.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.93.

SRH Total Return Fund Company Profile

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

