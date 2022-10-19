Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (HIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 21st

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE HIO opened at $3.72 on Wednesday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $5.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 29.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 158,865 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 904,945 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 136,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,834 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.