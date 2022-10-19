Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (HIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 21st

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE HIO opened at $3.72 on Wednesday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $5.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.07.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
