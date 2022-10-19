Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (MNP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on November 1st

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:MNP opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average is $12.46. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.04 and a fifty-two week high of $16.51.

Get Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 1,208.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 9,905 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 184,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.84% of the company’s stock.

About Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.