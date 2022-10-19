Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HIX)

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.

Western Asset High Income Fund II has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.

NYSE HIX opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $7.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.22.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIX. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 36.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 43,185 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 11,478 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 5.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,904 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the period.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

