Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HIX)

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.
Western Asset High Income Fund II has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Trading Up 3.0 %
NYSE HIX opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $7.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.22.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
