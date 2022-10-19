Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (BWG) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 21st

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance
NYSE BWG opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.79. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $13.06.
About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.
