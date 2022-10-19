Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (BWG) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 21st

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

NYSE BWG opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.79. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $13.06.

Institutional Trading of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWG. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 4.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 9.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 75,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 8.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 179,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 14,310 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $172,000.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

