Coty (NYSE:COTY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.32-$0.33 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on COTY. Bank of America began coverage on Coty in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Coty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Coty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.34.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of COTY opened at $6.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.32 and its 200 day moving average is $7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 85.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.92. Coty has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $11.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coty

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts expect that Coty will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Coty by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 37,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 18,799 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Coty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Coty by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 20,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coty by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 22,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 11,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Coty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.