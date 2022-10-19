Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.08

Shares of Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 33000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Rokmaster Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$11.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54.

Get Rokmaster Resources alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Rokmaster Resources news, Director John Martin Mirko bought 285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,676,648 shares in the company, valued at C$1,161,197.76. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 967,500 shares of company stock valued at $98,718.

Rokmaster Resources Company Profile

Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rokmaster Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rokmaster Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.