Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (GDO) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 21st

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.101 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund stock opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $404,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,944 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 170,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 15,377 shares during the period.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

