Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (GDO) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 21st

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.101 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Price Performance
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund stock opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.69.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund (GDO)
- Does J&J Have Enough Alpha to Be a Solid Low Beta Stock?
- This Mid Cap Energy Stock is a 10-Bagger…And May Not Be Done
- Should You Make a Reservation in Marriott International Stock?
- The Outperforming Software Stock No One is Talking About
- Will Goldman Sachs’ Earnings & Revenue Beats Lift Sector Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.