Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on November 1st

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0945 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund stock opened at $11.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.52. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $11.21 and a 1 year high of $16.64.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
