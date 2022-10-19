Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on November 1st

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0945 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund stock opened at $11.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.52. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $11.21 and a 1 year high of $16.64.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 349,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 33,594 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 7,747 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

