Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Announces Earnings Results

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share.

Hancock Whitney Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of HWC stock opened at $50.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.83. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $41.62 and a 12-month high of $59.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.33.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 18.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of analysts have issued reports on HWC shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stephens lifted their price target on Hancock Whitney to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Hancock Whitney to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,250 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $61,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,002.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO John M. Hairston sold 26,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $1,248,201.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,506,995.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $61,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,002.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

