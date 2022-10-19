Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (EMD) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 21st

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of EMD stock opened at $7.77 on Wednesday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a one year low of $7.69 and a one year high of $13.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.18.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund
About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund (EMD)
- Does J&J Have Enough Alpha to Be a Solid Low Beta Stock?
- This Mid Cap Energy Stock is a 10-Bagger…And May Not Be Done
- The Outperforming Software Stock No One is Talking About
- Should You Make a Reservation in Marriott International Stock?
- Will Goldman Sachs’ Earnings & Revenue Beats Lift Sector Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.