Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (EMD) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 21st

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of EMD stock opened at $7.77 on Wednesday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a one year low of $7.69 and a one year high of $13.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 26.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 10.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 4.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 203,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,349 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 10.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 102,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the first quarter worth $134,000.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

