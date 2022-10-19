Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.17-$0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $825.00 million-$850.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $856.72 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCS. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Steelcase from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Sidoti upgraded shares of Steelcase from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steelcase in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:SCS opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $784.95 million, a P/E ratio of 53.54 and a beta of 1.31. Steelcase has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $12.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.77.

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $863.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.70 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 307.72%.

In related news, CEO Sara E. Armbruster bought 5,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $39,170.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 498,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,404,830.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Steelcase news, CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $337,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 288,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,248.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sara E. Armbruster bought 5,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $39,170.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 498,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,404,830.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steelcase by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Steelcase by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 32,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 20,304 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Steelcase by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Steelcase by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

