Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:DMO)

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 27.5% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Price Performance
DMO opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.00. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $16.17.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund (DMO)
- Does J&J Have Enough Alpha to Be a Solid Low Beta Stock?
- This Mid Cap Energy Stock is a 10-Bagger…And May Not Be Done
- Should You Make a Reservation in Marriott International Stock?
- The Outperforming Software Stock No One is Talking About
- Will Goldman Sachs’ Earnings & Revenue Beats Lift Sector Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.