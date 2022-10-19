Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:DMO)

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 27.5% per year over the last three years.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Price Performance

DMO opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.00. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $16.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DMO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 520.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 87,071 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 7.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 5.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 2.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 93,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.