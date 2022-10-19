The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.78 EPS

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78, Briefing.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $14.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $313.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The company has a market capitalization of $107.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.30.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.19.

In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 89,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $2,402,804.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 313,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,139.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 793,689 shares of company stock valued at $23,413,742 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $428,474,000 after buying an additional 479,032 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 149,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,348,000 after acquiring an additional 42,120 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,633,000 after acquiring an additional 38,727 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,741,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $574,835,000 after acquiring an additional 32,689 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 263,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $87,118,000 after acquiring an additional 24,620 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

