H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of -. H.B. Fuller also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.13-$4.27 EPS.

Shares of H.B. Fuller stock opened at $67.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. H.B. Fuller has a twelve month low of $57.36 and a twelve month high of $81.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.48.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $941.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. H.B. Fuller’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.29%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered H.B. Fuller from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on H.B. Fuller in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.00.

In other news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 5,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $376,166.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,580.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 5,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $356,362.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at $224,416.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 5,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $376,166.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,766 shares in the company, valued at $236,580.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in H.B. Fuller during the second quarter worth $33,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 4.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in H.B. Fuller during the first quarter worth $3,396,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 55.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares in the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

