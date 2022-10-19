United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75, Briefing.com reports. United Community Banks had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $231.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. United Community Banks’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis.

United Community Banks Price Performance

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $36.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. United Community Banks has a twelve month low of $27.85 and a twelve month high of $39.32.

United Community Banks Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is 36.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of United Community Banks

UCBI has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of United Community Banks to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 97.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 8.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,137,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,538,000 after acquiring an additional 164,900 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the second quarter valued at $872,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the second quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 12.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 103,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 11,635 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

